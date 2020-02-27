Indore: CECC gives nod to 20-acre land transfer to city airport

Indore: The Central Environment Clearance Committee (CECC) gives its nod to transfer of over 20 acre land to Airport Authority of India (AAI) by the State Government for the most needed next level of development of the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. Yet the AAI can’t take the possession of the land until the alternate road for connecting Dhar Road can’t be build.

CECC, in its scheduled quarterly meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday, gives its nod to proposal of the State Government for the transfer of the said land to AAI. The State Environment Clearance Committee has already given No Objection to the proposal few months ago. Shankar Lalwani, MP and Chairman of city’s Airport Advisory Committee confirmed the development. He informed that AAI had sought the over 20 acre land, located between the front boundary wall of the terminal building and Gandhi Nagar Road, to carry out further development of the airport as per its Master Plan. Then Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet given conditional approval to the transfer of its land to AAI. The condition was that the said land can’t be transferred to the AAI until Indore Development Authority (IDA) would not build the alternate road of the existing road, which is passing from the said land. This passing road passes close to the boundary wall of the Airport’s terminal building and beneath the Bijasan Hill and it connects the Gandhi Nagar Road with Dhar Road. Though, IDA is doing construction of alternate road connecting Super Corridor to Dhar Road behind Bijasan Hill, but pace is too slow.

‘I have written a letter to Chief Minister Kamalnath to speed-up the construction of the road. Moreover, in next few days I shall be meeting with IDA official personally to boost the road construction’ said MP Lalwani.

AAI wish to build another terminal building and ATC

Owing to consistently rising number of domestic flight operation and rolling out of one International Flight, AAI has drawn the Master Plan of the airport addressing the present and future requirement. Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director says ‘we have to build another terminal build, thereafter one each will be used for domestic and international flight operations. We have to build a new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and enhanced parking space. But we can’t do all these until get the required land’.