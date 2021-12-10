Indore: CDS Rawat's last visit to city was in Aug last week



Indore





The country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had come to the city on August 28, and that was his last visit to the city. General Rawat and 11 others, including his wife Madhulika, died in a Mi17-V5 chopper crash on Wednesday.



Gen Rawat had come to the city in a special aircraft with his wife and they had gone to attend a Army programme at Mhow and they had left in a similar Mi17-V5 chopper, and they had come back by the same chopper the following day and had left for New Delhi in a special plane. He had been welcomed at the airport by airport director Prabodh Sharma.



Sharma said during his brief interaction with Gen Rawat the latter asked him about the speciality about the airport. "I was impressed by the way the General carried himself and talked," Sharma said.



Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:07 AM IST