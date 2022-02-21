Indore: CBSE Schools begin pre-board exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education schools in Indore began pre-board examination for class 12 from Monday.

The CBSE schools in the city are preparing for board examinations hoping to boost performance in the Term-2 exam. The CBSE is likely to hold class-10 and class-12 board (term-2) examinations from April 26.

Notably, the CBSE affiliated schools in Indore had sent a proposal to the board in January, requesting to postpone the term-2 examination for class-10 and class-12.

They claimed that it was not possible to complete 50 percent of the syllabus in just three months.

The CBSE approved the proposal and postponed the exam to the last week of April from the first week of March.

Though a petition seeking cancellation of CBSE board examination is under consideration in the Supreme Court, schools in Indore are preparing and expecting offline board examination for the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:44 PM IST