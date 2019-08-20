Indore: CBSE issues new rules for registration of Class IX, XI

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new rules for registration of class IX and class XI students to appear for their board exams.

The rules issued this month states that no correction will be allowed after registration from this year. The last date for uploading updated data is September 30, after which penalty will be imposed.

The registration rules have been changed in an effort to streamline the board examination process. An important change that will affect schools and students is that schools will send the correct data of students to CBSE.

“From this year onwards, students won't be allowed to update their information in the hard copy of CBSE registration. It is the responsibility of schools to ensure that correct data is uploaded,” CBSE controller of examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the notice.

Among other major changes, schools should note that they have to update student data on OASIS (Online Affiliated Schools Information System) before registration.

Besides, all CBSE schools need to register themselves before online registration submission. Schools need to use their 'affiliation number' as the user ID. Schools can get password from the concerned regional office after which they will change the password and protect it.

Only those students whose names are submitted through online registration process will be allowed to appear for February-April 2021 board examinations for class X and XII, according to Bhardwaj.

“The teacher-student ration should be 1:30 and the number of class sections cannot exceed the number permitted by CBSE,” Bhardwaj told schools.

The process

In 2020, the CBSE board exams for class X and XII will be conducted via 16 regional offices of CBSE, which have send the new school codes to all schools. Henceforth, schools will need to use these codes for communication with CBSE.

Schools should will have to send the signed copy of finalised data of registration of class IX, XI to the concerned regional office only.

Schools can complete the registration process by individual entry or by uploading a filled-in Excel file provided by the online registration system.

Registration data

Schools will provide CBSE registration details to students and parents to confirm details. Parents will sign an undertaking at the back of the class X and XII certificate that they have found the data to be correct.