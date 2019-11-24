Indore: CBSE instructs schools to celebrate Constitution Day on Nov 26

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools of the country to celebrate November 26, 2019 as Constitution Day. The directions have been issued at the instructions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The celebration of the Constitution Day will culminate on 14th April 2020, i.e. on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti. CBSE has issued directives to the schools and educational institutes to create a calendar of activities and submit the same.

The activities suggested by CBSE & MHRD include the pledge-taking ceremony, which have to be conducted during the morning assembly. In addition to this, the board has suggested activities that will help in creating more awareness about the Constitution. These activities include - reading of the Preamble and Fundamental Duties, organising mock Parliament etc.

Students have also been encouraged to participate in Olympiads and online quizzes which are conducted by the MyGov platform. The educational institutes and schools can also invite eminent personalities from different walks of life such as lawyers and legal scholars. These personalities could disseminate the message of Fundamental Duties.

The essay competitions, cultural programmes, debates, quiz competitions, seminars and lectures are some of the activities which can be organised at school, district, state and national levels. The Ministry also suggested CBSE that the winners at the State and National level should be suitably rewarded.