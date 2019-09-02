Indore: CBSE exams to get easier and creative

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to make the board examination 2020 easier for the students. The national level board exam that has the highest number of examinees every year has decided to make major changes in the examination pattern.

A major change will be seen in reduction in number of descriptive questions for class X and XII.

Sharing the update, head of academics of a private school Pradeep Joshi, said CBSE board exam 2020 will have less number of descriptive questions for class X.

This change applies to examination of Sanskrit, Hindi, English, maths, science, social science, and home science. As per CBSE, this change aims at giving students a little more time to think and write more creative answers.

Similar changes have been made for class XII in maths, physics, chemistry, accountancy, business studies, economics, psychology, sociology and political science.

“Now class XII students will have to answer less number of descriptive questions, which will give students more time but also a challenge to answer objective questions,” Joshi said.

Besides, CBSE has announced that there will be more internal choices in board examinations in order to make the assessment student-friendly. Another change that CBSE claims will bring cheers is the introduction of practical examination or internal assessment for all the students.

“The assessment will be of 20 marks. This will make theory examination less of a challenge as it will be of 80 marks. At present, it is of 90 marks,” Joshi said.

The board has been working to revamp the examination and education system to make them innovative for which discussions are being held in the human resource development ministry.