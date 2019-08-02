Indore: CBSE asks schools not to entertain request for subject change of Class X and Class XII

Indore:Central Board of Secondary Education instructed all its affiliated schools not to entertain any subject change requests in Class X and Class XII quoting specifically ‘any request to change the subjects that parents will make their own arrangement of study’ will not be accepted by the board.

As per Affiliation Bye-laws, the academic session for all classes is from April to March. Several students change subject(s) while studying in Class X or Class XII on various grounds.

“However, as per the scheme of studies both Classes X (IX & X) and XII (XI & XII) is two-year course, students be counselled to offer those subjects in Class IX/XI which they would like to continue in Class X/XII and are available in the school, for which provisions exist in the Examination Bye-laws,” Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, noted in the official release.

Schools have been reminded of serial Number II amendment in Rule 26 of Examination Bye-laws that was communicated relating to the policy for change in subject(s).

“As per revised Rule, request for change of subject(s) in Class X/XII will be accepted provided such a request has been made before July 15 of the academic session,” Bhardwaj reminded. Hence, no more changes will be accepted in change of subject by the board.

As an important warning of responsibility of schools, the notice stated, “They are not deviating from the directions. If in any case, it is found that instructions have not been followed, CBSE will reject the request for which school will be responsible.”

According to CBSE, the schools also need to consider whether the new subject requested is available in school, selected combination of subjects is valid as per the scheme of studies and the school has affiliation in respect of that subject from affiliation unit or from skill education unit in case of skill subjects.

Sahodaya Group of CBSE School president Reena Khurana discussed the following points with school principals:

No subject change despite own study arrangement

Every year, we receive many applications from students and parents for subject change, in which they claim to, make the necessary arrangements for studying the new subject. However, going forward, such requests will be rejected by schools in line with the new guidelines. The directive also says that now with almost all the subjects have internal assessment, CBSE schools have to gauge performance of the students throughout the year and provide a report to the board at the end of it.

Provide documents supporting subject change request

The new guidelines issued by CBSE also have asked parents and students to provide necessary documents supporting the reason quoted by them for the change of subject in Class X and Class XII. All documents need to be provided in chronological order as mentioned.

Schools to analyse subject change request furthermore

CBSE has also called upon the schools to analyse subject change requests at an individual level and see whether the request for subject change is genuine. The schools will also look at the students’ performance in the Class IX and Class XI to understand if the student will be able to cope up with the change of subject in the important year of Board exams.