Indore: CBN officers destroy illegal cultivation of opium poppy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit, on the basis of specific intelligence, raided a field in Luharia village, Hindoli tehsil, Bundi district (Rajasthan), and destroyed illicit opium poppy cultivation on a 673-square-metre area on Monday.

A resident of Luharia village had grown illicit opium poppy on his field across an approximate area of 8-10 acres and teams consisting of officers of the CBN, Ujjain, and CBN, Neemuch, were dispatched in the early morning hours of Sunday. The suspected field was raided which resulted in the detection of illicit opium poppy cultivation. The plants were seized and samples were gathered from the spot. The seized opium poppy plants were destroyed under Section 48 of the Act.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:47 AM IST