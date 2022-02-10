e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Indore: CBI arrests Awantika Gas Limited manager for accepting bribe

Staff Reporter
Representational Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has arrested the manager of Awantika Gas Limited (AGL) in Indore for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for clearing his bill payments.

According to an official, a case was registered by the central probe agency based on a complaint against the manager of the AGL, Indore on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 from the complainant for clearing payments of his bills.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residence of the accused at Indore, according to a CBI statement.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore, it added.

Awantika Gas Limited is a joint venture of Central PSUs, GAIL and HPCL for supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive sectors in some cities of Madhya Pradesh including Indore.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
