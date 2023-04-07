Indore: Catholics takes out Jesus' crucifixion procession to observe Good Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic community observed Good Friday, remembering the suffering (holy crucifixion journey) and death of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Holy Cross was worshipped at Mata Mariam Grotto in Palasia.

According to the Indore Christian Media Forum, K.B. Alwaris, In all the Catholic Churches of Indore, the commemoration of Lord Jesus Christ's suffering and death was remembered between 01:30 to 02:30 pm. The crucifixion procession was taken out at Red Church Indore and Holy Spirit Church Palda. The Catholic community devoutly participated in the procession and prayers.

Why is Good Friday celebrated?

The day when Lord Jesus was crucified and Lord Jesus sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind, that day was Friday and in his memory, Good Friday is celebrated. On Good Friday, Lord Jesus offered his life to God on the cross. Although he was innocent, he was hanged on the cross as punishment.

After becoming an adult, Lord Jesus started giving the message of humanity and peace to the people. He called people who spread superstition in the name of religion as enemies of mankind. Troubled by his messages, the religious pandits accused him of contempt of religion and gave him the death penalty. He did not blame his punishers but said 'O God, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing'.