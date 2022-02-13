Indore: Catholics celebrate festival of Lourde’s Mata Maria

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic society in Indore and the congregation on Sunday celebrated the festival of Lourde’s Mata Maria with devotion at Lourde Mata's Maria Grotto located at Palasia.

For the past nine days, the Catholic congregation were praying and participating in the Novena of Mother Mary. The nine-day prayers concluded on Sunday.

Father Philip OA offered the Holy Mass at 11:00 AM on the concluding and auspicious day of the feast gathering at Palasia.

Addressing the gathering, Fr Philip discussed the meaning of prayerful act and the role of Mother Mary as the essential connection between humankind and the almighty god.

“During all our hard times and suffering it is to Mother Mary that we all come prayerfully and offer our pains and sufferings and she offers all our needs to the Almighty and we are blessed and healed by the grace of God. And so we all need to sincerely and faithfully offer our prayers to Mother Mary,” he said.

Ensuring the safety of all the participants, the organising committee organised the prayers following Covid-19 protocol. The congregation attended and offered the prayers.

