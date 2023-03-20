Indore: Catholic Society organises special prayer service

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic Society is currently celebrating their Lent period during which their focus remains over special prayers, fasting, and charity. Red Church organised a three-day special workshop from March 17 to March 19.

On March 19 a special prayer service was organised from 8 am till 2 pm with an aim of offering prayers to the world and worshiping for receiving positive wholesome healing from God. The main preachers of the event were Fr Raju Mathew and Fr Manoj. Concluding mass was offered to all those who attended the prayers.

Fr Raju Mathew in his sermon said, “God has sent every human being in this world by choosing him to fulfil a special purpose according to his plan. Now it becomes our duty to recognize the plan of God, understand that purpose and act accordingly. God wants us to love, obey his commandments, make good use of his created creation and take care of it. We are all the children of God, so let us love each other, if we have done any mistake, we should apologize for it, and if someone has done a mistake against us, then we should forgive him. It is also true that there will be some difficulties in life, then if we pray to God with a clear mind, with firm faith, and good perspective, then God will definitely listen to our prayers because God is merciful.”

Sister Julia, Sister Amala, Sister Roshni, Brother Joshi and Rajeev Francis conducted special worship in these three days along with Father Raju Mathew, the main preacher.

After the Holy Mass, Father Raju, the main preacher, was honoured by Neelu, Secretary, Red Church Parish Council. This three-day worship ended with a collective feast.