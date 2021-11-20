Indore: Catholic Diocese holds 'Little Angels' conference

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Catholic Diocese organised a one-day 'Little Angels' convention at the premises of St Paul's School, Indore. About 120 participants from Classes I to IV from different parishes of Indore Diocese attended the convention.

The participants were from Pithampur, Nandabad, Nandnagar, Khurda, Pushpnagar, Betma, Shukliya, Palda, Vijay Nagar, Dewas and Cathedral-Red Church etc. In all 20 teachers and 20 volunteers were present in the programme. This was the first convention for young children after a long gap due to the Covid pandemic. The objective of the programme was to learn social and moral values through entertainment, sports and various creative activities.

Bishop Chacko said that children are very dear to everyone. It is our social responsibility to inclucate them with virtues. The things learned in childhood stay in our minds forever. They learn from us elders. They see and understand the things around us carefully, so this kind of platform is very beneficial for them. Our aim is that young children should learn to care for others from childhood and learn to show love, care and respect towards their parents, elders in the family.

Director Father Sumit Tahir said that we want to tell the children that they are a priceless gift and bright future of the family, church and society. We need to inculcate love, care and respect for our parents and elders in the family and society in them. We want to teach them social and moral values through funloving activities.



Mathias Kelva, one of the members of the organizing committee said that we cannot teach children through discourses and talks. So we teach them social and moral values through recreational activities. Lunch and snacks were provided to them. We also play with them and create a very friendly and homely environment so that they thoroughly enjoy and learn to the maximum. Along with guiding the little ones, I myself learn a lot from them.

Elin Pari of Vijay Nagar Palli said that this day was the most exciting day for me. I played fun and value-based games with others. I learned to include everyone while playing. I am so happy and grateful that I found many new friends at this conference. This is the first public meeting for me after the lockdown.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:18 AM IST