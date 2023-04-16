Indore: Catholic assembly appointments and elections held at St Joseph’s church

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholic assembly appointments were held at the St Joseph’s church where Bishop handed over the church’s authority to father Jolly John on Sunday morning. The ceremony started off at 8 am where the father offered holy mass to all the devotees who attended the ceremony.

In the Catholic assembly elections, president Sunil Xavier Raphael, vice-president Gracy Raphael, Secretary Manish Paul, and treasurer Oliver Dilima were elected in a convivial atmosphere.

The parish priest of St Joseph's Church, Father Jolly John, offered holy mass. In his sermon, Father Jolly said, “God loves man infinitely, man should recognise God's love, have unshakable faith in God, and there is no place for fear, anxiety, and the danger of loneliness in the love of God. “

After the Holy Mass, the above office bearers were elected under the guidance of Father Jolly John, and under the guidance of election officers (Richard Peter, Victor Antony and Pascal Raphael) and nominated by Indore Diocesan Catholic Assembly. Members of Nandanagar St Joseph's Church showed enthusiasm in this election and registered a large turnout.

On this occasion, the president of the Pontifical Catholic Assembly, Marshal Pereira, vice-president duo BA Alvaris and Meena, secretary Sylvester Paul, and PRO Pascal Raphael were also present.

