Indore: Cases surging in Sudama Nagar; Vijay Nagar and Usha Nagar Ext too area of concern

Indore: With the increasing cases of Covid-19, the percentage of positive patients has also been hovering over 10 percent for a fortnight.

Moreover, the virus has again started expanding its tentacles across the city as 546 patients tested positive on Friday were found from 197 different areas of the city.

The virus didn’t spread in any new areas while the officials believe that no such area is left in city from where not a single patient was found in the last 8 months.

Out of the 252 areas, Sudama Nagar area has been emerging as the hot spot with highest 16 patients while Vijay Nagar emerged as hot spot with second highest number of patients on Friday i.e. 13.

Moreover, Sudama Nagar has seen a highest surge in positive cases in last one month as over 160 patients were found positive after Diwali.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 16 patients, 7 are of same family while others are neighbors in Sudama Nagar area while 6 people were of one family in Vijay Nagar.

"Sukhliya has the highest number of cases till date but Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar will outnumber it in next few days if cases found from these areas with same pace," Dr Dongre added.

15 of the areas have five or more than five patients including Gumasta Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Khajrana, Sukhliya, Bengali Square, MIG, Rajendra Nagar, Goyal Nagar, Kanadia Road, and others

Patients were found in various other rural areas including Lasudia, Limbodi, Gautampura, Rau, Barlai Jagir, and Bijalpur.

Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Vaibhav Nagar are few of them.

Patients found from Gautampura after a month

Gautampura was the only area in Indore suburban which didnt see any patient in the month of November. Three patients were found from the area on Friday after a month.

Total number of cases in Gautampura are 21, including three found on Friday.

Other areas from where patients found on Friday

Annapurna Nagar, Roopram Nagar, Manikbagh, Navlakha, Prem Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Sanyogitaganj, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Banganga, Scheme 78, Silicon City, Jail Road, Azad Nagar, and others.