Indore: Cases of eye infections rise 40% in monsoon

Indore: With the prevailing weather conditions in the city, ophthalmologists have appealed to the people not to ignore symptoms like redness, swelling or burning sensation in the eyes, as it could be conjunctivitis, corneal ulcer, or stye—the most common eye infections which develop in the rainy season.

According to senior ophthalmologist Dr Sharad Pandit, “People enjoy the monsoon rain and pleasant weather conditions, but they shouldn’t forget that rainwater, too, can cause many types of infections—mainly conjunctivitis, which increases by 35-40 per cent during the monsoon and those affected are mainly children.”

Dr Pandit said that awareness was the only way to remain healthy and to avoid such infections since people can recover from it within four-five days. But they should consult an ophthalmologist when there is no relief.

‘Beware, the housefly!’

"Conjunctivitis is a monsoon malady, which is also known as inflammation, or infection of the conjunctiva. It can occur in any season, but it occurs more during the rainy season. Another reason for the increasing number of cases is houseflies which spread the infection from one person to another," said Dr Sharad Pandit, senior ophthalmologist.