Indore: Cases of eye infections rise 40% in monsoon

Indore: With the prevailing weather conditions in the city, ophthalmologists have appealed to the people not to ignore symptoms like redness, swelling or burning sensation in the eyes, as it could be conjunctivitis, corneal ulcer, or stye—the most common eye infections which develop in the rainy season.
According to senior ophthalmologist Dr Sharad Pandit, “People enjoy the monsoon rain and pleasant weather conditions, but they shouldn’t forget that rainwater, too, can cause many types of infections—mainly conjunctivitis, which increases by 35-40 per cent during the monsoon and those affected are mainly children.”
Dr Pandit said that awareness was the only way to remain healthy and to avoid such infections since people can recover from it within four-five days. But they should consult an ophthalmologist when there is no relief.
‘Beware, the housefly!’
"Conjunctivitis is a monsoon malady, which is also known as inflammation, or infection of the conjunctiva. It can occur in any season, but it occurs more during the rainy season. Another reason for the increasing number of cases is houseflies which spread the infection from one person to another," said Dr Sharad Pandit, senior ophthalmologist.
'Some common ways’
"The number of patients for various eye infections is increasing at the OPDs and people need to be extra careful as they’re highly contagious. People can prevent diseases by maintaining hand hygiene. Use dark glasses, don’t shake hands with others, use drops prescribed by doctors instead of trying home remedies. These are some common ways to prevent the disease," Dr Mahendra Jha, general physician, remarked.
Dr Pandit suggests ways to prevent eye infections
Most eye diseases are transmitted by hand-to-eye contact. So, wash your hands before touching your eyes to reduce, or prevent, infections
Avoid rubbing your eyes as that only increases the chances of spreading the infection. Instead, use disposable tissues to wipe off the overflowing discharge or tears
Avoid getting wet in the rain. Always wear adequate protective rain gear
Be careful of dirty water, muck and dampness during the monsoon
Do not share personal products, such as handkerchiefs, sunglasses and contact lenses with others
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)