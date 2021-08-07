Indore: Cases of cyberchondria increased during Covid

Indore: The pandemic Covid-19 has not only increased cases of anxiety, depression, and obsessive disorders but also the cases of cyberchondria has also been increased in which people remain anxious about their health after searching about health conditions on internet.

Addressing the state level seminar on ‘Continued Medical Education’ on Saturday , HoD of psychiatry department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr VS Pal said, “People suffering from cyberchondria also refrain themselves from taking vaccination as they always remain in doubt for the same. Such people can be treated with the crisis counseling and should immediately meet the experts for the treatment.” Dr Pal also said most of the front line workers are also suffering from anxiety and mental disorders due to COVID-19 pandemic and their emotional aspect must be addressed.

Dr Vijay Niranjan mentioned about the treatment of patients during COVID-19 while Dr Raman Sharma discussed about mental disorders among elderly people. Dr Hiral Kotadia emphasized on children’s mental health while Dr Rahul Mathur informed about treatment through telemedicine.