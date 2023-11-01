Indore: Case Registered Only After Girl Provides CCTV Footage

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the night of October 30, robbers riding a bike snatched a mobile phone from a girl and fled away. But when the girl went to the police station to file a complaint of phone snatching the police tried to persuade her to report it as a case of loss of mobile. Only when the dissatisfied girl approached higher officials and herself provided the CCTV footage of the incident did the police relent and two days later a case of phone snatching was registered against unidentified youths at the MIG police station.

According to police, three bike-ridden youths had snatched the mobile phone of a girl and had run away. The victim is a student and is preparing for competitive examinations. Before the CCTVs were shown to the police, the police officials were asking the girl to file a missing mobile phone complaint on the Citizen Cop app.

Now, on the basis of CCTV footage, the police are trying to identify the accused and locate their vehicle on the basis of number plate.