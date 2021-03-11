Indore: Case of wrist pain, arm cramps in children surged by 63 percent since lockdown, says physiotherapist Dr Priyanka Tiwari

Indore: Most children suffer from wrist pains and arm cramps during examination due to lack of practise. Stating this, physiotherapist Dr Priyanka Tiwari addressed a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society. She said there has been a rise of 63 percent in cases related to wrist issues since the lockdown.

“Many times you feel numb in your hands and wrist pain due to working long hours on computer or laptop. These problems are called carpal tunnel syndrome in medical language,” Tiwari said.

She added that this problem has taken the form of a common disease and in lockdown pens and pencils were replaced by keyboards.

“Students should read and write before the exam, practice writing 5 to 10 pages at a time, it will become our habit while writing, as well as our brain will start to understand it and when we see that question in the exam, our fingers will move automatically,” Tiwari suggested students.

She added that developing a habit of writing daily is essential for students, especially to write a three-hour exam.