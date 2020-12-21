Indore: Case of death by negligence against doctor, caretakers in retired DSP suicide case​

Indore

In the suicide case of a retired DSP Anwar Singh Chandravanshi police registered a case of culpable homicide on Monday against the doctor and two caretakers of the DSP under whom he was admitted in the hospital in 2019.

The case investigating officer, ​s​ub-​inspector R Mishra said that the case under Section 304 – A (causing death by negligence) registered against the doctor Suresh Agrawal, caretakers Mahendra Sunhre and Harikrishna Mahapatra. The retired DSP Anwar Singh Chandravanshi died by committing suicide.

He said that in the police investigation, it was found that the doctor and the caretaker had taken ​Chandravanshi​'s ​responsibility ​​ but they had kept him alone in ​a room without anyone being present there to keep watch on him. Police believe that due to such negligence by the three accused, Chandravanshi committed suicide.

Chandravanshi hanged himself in Ankur Hospital​ in June 2019. He was depressed and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The hospital staff had removed all things ​from his room ​​with which he could harm himself such as bed-sheet, syringe, stool and other things.

Police said that on the incident day Chandravanshi ’s daughter visited the hospital to see him but the staff did not let her meet him and 15 minutes later they told her that the retd DSP ​was dead.