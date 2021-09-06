Indore: ​Case of 1000 stolen tyres solved, 3 held, 702 tyres recovered

​Pithampur (​Mhow​) ​(fpns)​: ​​Police have cracked the case involving theft of over 1000 tyres of Bridgestone Company, worth over Rs 45 lakhs and arrested three persons in this connection. Police have recovered 702 stolen tyres and efforts are on to recover the remaining tyres and other accused in the case.

According to Pithampur police, Manoj Jaat, owner of Jyoti Transport lodged a complaint on July 26 that a container truck filled with 1000 tyres of Bridgestone Company, Sector 3, Pithampur, had gone missing. The mobiles of the driver Rashid of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh and his cousin Masi were switched off.

A case of theft was registered and police traced the container truck to a place in Maharashtra, but the tyres were missing. During their investigation police came to know that the main brain behind the crime was one Zeeshan Khan of Azamgarh, who is also Rashid's uncle. Zeeshan was arrested from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and he confessed to the crime. On basis of information provided by him, 702 tyres were recovered and Tabrez Khan and Sohail Khan who had purchased the stolen tyres were arrested.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:03 PM IST