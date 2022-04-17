Indore: Carry your own water bottle if you visit RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are going to the Regional Transport Office to get your driving licence, registration papers or for any other work, please carry your water bottle with you.

Don’t expect to get water in the RTO office which was constructed at a cost of over Rs 12 crore. Even officials have to bring their water bottles along with them as there is no drinking water facility on the premises. Hundreds of applicants could be seen wandering around on the premises in search of a water bottle and they have to pay for it at the shops outside the RTO office.

According to officials, there are two borewells on the premises, but one is out of order due as there is no pipe connection, while another has run dry.

‘Drum for water is kept empty’

‘There’s a drum for water that has been kept, but it remains empty or only gets filled up when a water tanker is called. We’ve asked the senior officials many times about this, but they express their helplessness as they call for water cans and jars for themselves. The water cooler and RO are also not in use,’ says some staff at the premises.

‘Arranging for water through IMC tankers’

‘We’ve asked Indore Municipal Corporation officials to provide us with a connection to Narmada water. Borewells on the campus have run dry. However, work on the third phase is going on and we’ll ensure arrangements for water in it. We’re calling for IMC water tankers to arrange for water on the premises’

— Jitendra Raghuvanshi, RTO, Indore

