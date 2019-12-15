Indore: Carollers compose own songs, delight people

Indore: It’s not just Jingle Bells carols this year, youngsters of Indore have composed their own songs and music in Hindi to bring delight to every home with blissfulness of Christmas this year.

‘Ishu Janma’ is the latest compositions, which has already become the fad song of Christmas celebrations. It is among many other Hindi and Malayalam carols that the group of carollers are singing to celebrate the spirit of festival.

Christmas is just 10 days away, and the yuletide spirit took over the city from Sunday. With the foggy weather giving many their dreamy Christmas, one could hear the sound of carols echoing in some parts of the city.

All the Churches in the city are preparing to welcome Christmas with enthusiasm and zest.

Preparations had begun in the first week of December, now the celebratory festivities and other arrangements are in process. Special worships are arranged in the churches on every Sunday.

One of the most important programmes is door-to-door carolling, which is being conducted by St Mary's Orthodox Valiyapally, Khajrana. “Singing brings people together and is a natural and comfortable community activity,” Vicar Rev Fr Jose Chemmun said.

Further, assistant Vicar Rev Fr Abhish Chacko said, “While carolling is thought of as a holiday tradition, historically the carol originated as a dance song and was associated with country life in general and making merry,”

Talking to some carollers, we asked them about changes in the city and festive spirit.

“The city has changed in the last couple of years, but I feel festive spirit of Christmas brings us together. People can re-learn to treasure their family and real-life during this month.”

Sminesh Philip

“We walk door to door, we harmonize, and we sing songs that we can all take part in. This is not necessarily highly complicated music, but it's certainly music of good spirit and warm feelings.”

Joboy Jose

“The city has changed a lot if I look back from my childhood. I would prefer a more community involved society. I can get this gift during the month of Christmas.”

Justin Thomas

“Connecting with tradition and music in particular is about memory and identity and about communal ownership of a festival. The music of the holiday season is like a deep well that many performers, many families and many individuals, of whatever faith and background, will continue to dip into in the years to come.”

Fr Abish Chacko

“Christmas is one of the few times people feel empowered to sing together. When someone hears people singing carols outside door, we can all feel that special connection to life and people around us.”

Riya Varghese