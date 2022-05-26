Indore: Car showroom sealed for building norms violation

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday sealed Prince Hyundai car showroom situated on Bypass for violating building norms.

Zonal No 19 building officer Gazhal Khanna said that the landlord had started construction of a building alongside the bypass in Bicholi Mardan area without permission from IMC.

The IMC issued notice to the landlord on May 5 asking him to stop the construction work but to no avail.

Reminders were sent but the landlord still continued the construction work. On Thursday, the IMC team reached the area and sealed the car showroom.

2 arrested for damaging cars

Police on Thursday arrested two persons for extortion money and damaging vehicles in the Khajrana area.

According to the Khajrana police, on the complaint of a person, a case was registered against two persons for extorting money. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested two persons named Sajid and Fardin, residents of Khajrana area of the city. Police said that one of the accused was booked in five different cases in the area for damaging vehicles. The police were questioning the accused further.

