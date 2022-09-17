Indore: Car driver fined Rs 8K for jumping red light 16 times

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from a car driver for the violation of the red light in the city on Friday.

Traffic subedar Surendra Singh Chouhan, in charge of QRT-3, and his team were deployed at the Agriculture College Square. Chouhan spotted a car jumping red light after which the car was stopped.

The information about pending challans against car was taken from the Traffic Management Center and it was found that the car had jumped the red light 16 times.

