Indore: Car driver fined Rs 12.5K for jumping red light 25 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Friday collected a fine of Rs 12,500 from a car driver for violating red light 25 times in different areas of the city.

The traffic police stopped a car driver after he jumped the red light at Yeshwant Road Square. The information about the car was gathered from the traffic management centre and it was found that the car had already jumped the red light 25 times in the city. After that the police collected a fine of Rs 12500 from the car driver on the spot.

In another action, the traffic police stopped a car near Mhow Naka Square after the driver jumped the red light. The police officers found that 9 e-challans were pending against the car number. The police officers collected a fine of Rs 4,500 from the driver on the spot.

Read Also Indore Municipal Corporation officials inspect city forest area