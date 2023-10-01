Indore: Capacity Building Programme For Railway Employees Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vigilance Branch of Western Railway organised a capacity building programme for the staff at the city railway station on Saturday. The experts informed about common mistakes being made by the employees while on duty.

The experts suggested ways to avoid such kind of mistakes so that the railway system can be improved and the employees can work and perform impartially. Apart from this, detailed information was given to the supervisors of all departments about the procedure of filing a complaint under the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Resolution (PIDPI) issued by the government and regarding keeping the name of the complainant confidential.

PIDPI was formulated in 2004 which gave the powers to the Central Vigilance Commission to act on complaints from whistle-blowers. Employees of all departments as well as common passengers participated in this programme and took a pledge to eliminate corruption.