Indore: Cantonment Board to act against tax defaulters

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Cantonment Board has decided to shame tax defaulters by beating drums in front of their shops\houses so that their neighbours also come to know about the reality, said revenue department office superintendent Satish Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said that tax defaulters would be given a chance to clear their dues and they would be given the payment receipt immediately. The revenue department will start beating drums if they fail to pay even after getting a chance.

Board revenue officer Mukesh Prajapati said that there are more than 30 people have been identified who have not been paying tax for years and they would be the revenue department's first target. If the defaulters fail to pay even after they are shamed, then the revenue department will seal the properties.



Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:04 AM IST