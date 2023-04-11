Indore: Candidates who took Ayush exam stage protest over dept’s tweet

Candidates stage protest outside MPPSC office on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who had taken Ayush exams for appointment as medical officers, staged a protest outside Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission office after a government department tweeted that the posts for which the exams were conducted were filled.

The protest took place as the exam results were still awaited.

For as many as 692 posts, exam was conducted by MPPSC about six months ago. The candidates who were waiting for results were taken aback when the government tweeted that the advertised Ayush posts were filled.

Led by Youth Congress activists, the candidates staged a demonstration outside the MPPSC office. The MPPSC officials informed the candidates that their results would be declared in 15 to 20 days. Over the government’s tweet, the MPPSC officials stated that they can’t say anything on the government’s tweet but the process for filling the posts is yet not completed.