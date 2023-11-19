Indore: Candidates Talk To Workers, Spend Time With Family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kyu Bhiya…..Kya Lag Riya Hai…? This was the most common question that Indoreans were busy asking each other throughout the day as there were speculations over who would win which seat.

Not only the people but candidates also spent their day meeting workers and people to know about the voting percentage at each booth in their constituency.

Moreover, all the candidates were concerned about the increased polling percentage in the district and were asking the experts about the expected results and the impact of the increase in polling percentage. However, most of the candidates spent time with their families and taking rest after completing meetings on Saturday.

Kailash Vijayvargiya flies to Delhi, Patwari hits gym

With the end of elections, candidates, whose fate is now locked in the EVMs, met people to know about the ground report of the voting. BJP national general secretary and candidate from Indore-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya left for Delhi on Saturday morning. He remained busy taking notes on votes cast at every booth.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla met workers of each booth and also visited different areas to learn about the voting day’s activities.

Similarly, BJP candidate from Indore-2 Ramesh Mendola and Congress candidate Chintu Choukse spent their day meeting the workers and residents of the areas. Candidates of Indore-3, BJP’s Golu Shukla started his day by visiting a temple and later reached his election office to meet the workers.

Similarly, Congress’ Pintu Joshi spent his day at the election office. The same was the situation for Malini Gaud and Raja Mandhwani who preferred to take a rest after meeting the workers. Rau’s Congress candidate Jitu Patwari hit the gym on Saturday morning and also took rounds of the constituency on his bicycle.

BJP candidate Madhu Verma reached workers' and supporters’ houses to know about the ground situation. One thing common among all the candidates was that they all offered prayers for their win in the election. Counting of votes will take place on December 3 and results will be announced the same day.

