Indore: Candidates on poll duty seek PSC Prelims postponement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates who have applied for the State Service Preliminary Examination, 2021, and are currently engaged in poll duty have requested the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to extend the date of the examination scheduled on June 19. However, the MPPSC clarified that preparations for the examination had been done and it could not be postponed now.

A total of 283 posts, including deputy collector, DSP and excise officer, are to be filled through the State Service Examination, 2021. For these, the PSC has received 3.55 lakh applications. The examination will be held on June 19 in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 10 am and the second shift at 2.15 pm. Centres are being set up in all the 52 districts of the state.

The MPPSC stated that candidates could download admit cards from June 10.

With the announcement of the urban and panchayat elections before the examination, the PSC is now getting applications seeking postponement of the examination. Most of the applicants are the ones who are already in administrative or government service and want to try their luck in the State Service Examination for higher positions.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said preparations for the examination had been completed. “The examination can’t be extended now,” he added.

