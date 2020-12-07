Indore: Candidates intensify campaigning among activists in Youth Cong

Indore: Young candidates for the various posts of Youth Congress have intensified their campaigning between young activists for the elections to be held between December 10 and 12 across the state.

Activists of Youth Congress in Indore will vote on December 11 on online mode and each member will cast five votes for electing the nominees of state committee, city committee, and also the constituency committee.

According to Lok Sabha President of Youth Congress Aman Bajaj, “Congress is the only party where the organization office-bearers are appointed after election. This time, elections in the Youth Congress are taking place after seven years and soon we will get new office bearers and committees across the state.”

He said that all preparations for the election have been done as about 38000 activists will caste vote in Indore and candidates.

Spokesperson of Congress Aminul Suri said that the party has got various young leaders through youth congress elections including Jitu Patwari, Kunal Choudhary, Vipin Wankhede, and others.

“Party will get a new line of young leaders which will strengthen the party,” he added.

Leaders who are contesting for state president include MLAs Sidhhartha Kushwah, Vipin Wankhede, Ajit Bourasi, Vikrant Bhuriya and others.

Ramiz Khan, Tatsam Bhatt and others will test their mettle for the post of city president.

Different claims to lure activists

Both candidates have different claims among the activists to elect them for the post like Ramiz Khan claimed to be the tried and tested candidate who had worked with NSUI and other national bodies of Congress while Tatsam Bhatt claimed to have a vision of development of all along with strengthening the party.