 Indore: Canara Bank Organised Customer Conference
Indore: Canara Bank Organised Customer Conference

The customers present in the conference appreciated the working of Canara Bank and gave their suggestions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Canara Bank Organised Customer Conference | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional level customer conference was organised at Canara Bank Regional Office on July 24. Manoj Kumar Jha, assistant general manager attended the conference via video conferencing from Bhopal.

Anand Kumar, regional head, Indore, Rajeev Kumar, divisional manager and head of operations Namita Raj were present in the programme. The customers present in the conference appreciated the working of Canara Bank and gave their suggestions.

During this programme, customers were informed about various schemes including fixed deposit, mobile banking, AI1 App, Mahila Samman scheme, Credit Card scheme and other offers of Canara Bank.

