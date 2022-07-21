Indore: Campaign to protect children from drugs

Drugs (Representative Photo) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women and child development department is introducing a campaign for rehabilitation of kids that will encourage protection of children from the drug menace. The department conducted a session on the harmful effects of drugs on Thursday at different anganwadis of the city. The department’s focus is on making children aware about the harm that is caused by using drugs.

The department is all set to introduce these campaigns into the anganwadis where the children will be counselled and made aware of the benefits to stay away from harmful contents. Bhagwandas Sahu, a child welfare department official, said, “We aim at establishing this campaign on a larger scale. The anganwadis will be made available with trained officials who will make them understand the concept and ground knowledge about how the use of drugs could worsen their lives.”

Sahu informed Free Press that, this time, the campaign would not only focus on children, but also their parents, besides the staff of the anganwadis. The department feels it is important for children to understand the harmful effects of drugs at an early age so that they do not get influenced and stay safe. The officials said that child development officers of each zone in the city would reach out to the registered people at the anganwadis. Counselling will be the main objective where parents will be made aware of their responsibility.

