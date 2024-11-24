Indore: Campaign To Make Ayushman Cards To Be Given New Thrust |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign to make Ayushman cards for the elderly people of 70 years and above age living in the district is going on continuously. This campaign will be given new thurst with the cooperation of public representatives. With the cooperation of public representatives, camps will be organized ward-wise in the city and Gram Panchayat-wise in rural areas, said distict collector Asheesh Singh in a meeting of public representatives of the city and rural areas organized here on Saturday to give impetus to the campaign.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and Collector Asheesh Singh. IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, District Panchayat President Reena Malviya, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Manoj Patel and Golu Shukla along with other public representatives and officials were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Minister Silawat said that an important campaign is going on to make Ayushman cards for senior citizens of 70 years and above.

Our district has previously been at the top in the country in the campaign to make Ayushman cards. Similarly, the district should also be at the top in the country in the campaign to make Ayushman cards for senior citizens of 70 years and above. Everyone should cooperate in this campaign and complete the set target soon.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that if we get a card made for a needy person and he gets free treatment, then it will be a great service to humanity. We all should collectively try to ensure that Ayushman cards of all senior citizens of 70 years and above are made. We have to take special care that they do not have to face any trouble in getting Ayushman cards made.

The collector said the campaign will be accelerated and efforts will be made to achieve the target soon. He said that efforts are being made in all the camps to update their Aadhaar cards there itself. He informed that the target is to make Ayushman cards of about three lakh senior citizens in Indore district.

Collector Singh informed that the help of ASHA workers is also being taken in this work. As an incentive, an order has also been issued to give them Rs 5 for making each card. He directed that arrangements for sitting, shade, drinking water and toilets should also be made for the senior citizens at the camp site.