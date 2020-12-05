Indore: Camouflaged trap set to capture leopard & cub in Ranbhanwar

Indore: Two leopards were spotted in Ranbhanwar Tekri forest area by villagers creating panic among them and even spreading the panic to Ujjaini forest area. Since November 2020, leopards movement in the belt has increased citing a mother, who have given birth to cubs in the area.

Earlier in November, a 2-year-old female cub was rescued from Ujjaini forest. Though the leopard movement continued and traps were repeatedly set, the other cub and mother of the leopard could not be trapped for rescue from the area.

Now, two leopards are being spotted in Ranbhanwar forest area. The two are estimated to be the same leopards, which moved from Ujjaini.

Presence of the leopard family is creating panic and fear among villagers. Hence, on Saturday forest department team led by deputy ranger TR Hatila set the trap in Ranbhanwar forest area.

“Since the rescue of female cub from Ujjaini, panic and fear from leopards has been prevailing in this belt,” Hatila said.

Forest department came into action as soon as the information about citing of leopards was received from villagers.

Traps were set forest areas before as well, but leopards have been skipping them. “Hence, this time, we have covered the cage with thick large leaves so that it is not easily spotted by the leopards,” Hatila said.

“Evidence of leopard presence has been found in Ranbhanwar Tekri and its surrounding forest area, which is just 18 km from Indore,” Hatila said.

After intimation about leopards from villagers, forest department has launched a search operation in the area.

The forest is also under continuous monitoring.

“Apart from the pugmark, leopard nail marks have been found on the trees,” Hatila said. He added that the team is now installing cages in different locations after every third day.

“We started by setting up two cages are hidden in the middle of dense forest,” Hatila said. He added that covering the cage with leaves and bushes will make it extremely difficult for leopards to spot it at night.