Indore: Cafe Owner Stabbed With Scissor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cafe owner was attacked with a scissor by an unidentified person on a bike in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors had to conduct surgery to remove the scissor from his back. The attacker could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Mayank Mehta, a resident of Chhatripura area was riding his bike when an unidentified person came from the back side and attacked him with a scissor. He could not see the attacker and fell on the road. The passersby took him to the hospital as the scissor was stuck in his back. The doctors had to remove the scissor by performing surgery.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are searching for him.

The CCTVs of the area are also being examined to identify the accused. The investigation is underway on the aspect of old rivalry. However, Mayank informed the police that he could not see the attacker and he was not having a rivalry with anyone.