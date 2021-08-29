Indore cable car: 1 company applies for the tender

Indore: Only one company has applied to get the tender for doing a feasibility study for the development of a cable car system in the city.

IDA executive engineer and the project-in-charge Anil Joshi said the feasibility study tender was at an evaluation stage and a decision would be taken on it in the coming days. He said that, after the decision of issuing the tender, the company would perform a feasibility study of the areas of the city where they would examine how construction would be done and if it was required to develop the cable car system in the area or not.

Joshi added that only one company, Wapcos Limited, had participated in the tender process and the decision of issuing tender to it was yet to be taken. A budget of Rs 250 crore has been preliminarily decided upon as the total project cost. The final cost will be decided after the reports of the feasibility study. The board meeting will be held in which a decision will be taken.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:13 PM IST