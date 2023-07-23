Indore: c Saraf’s Book ‘E-Invoice Under GST’ Released 

Indore: CA Saraf’s Book ‘E-Invoice Under GST’ Released | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State GST Commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav released the book of senior expert of GST CA JP Saraf here. The system of E-invoice will be implemented from August 1 for businesses with an annual turnover of more than Rs 5 crore, which will increase its scope significantly.

MP SGST commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav in the presence of president of Tax Prectitioners’ Association (TPA) CA Shailendra Solanki, CA Krishna Garg, CA Manoj P Gupta released the book titled E-invoice Under GST.

The book is published by India Law House Delhi. The book deals with practical issues of the traders, in which new 4 private IRPs (E-invoice portal) and existing IRP's information are added.

The book highlights the issues like E-invoice, how to issue, where the software utility will be available, how to amend or cancel, status in E-invoicing of credit/debit notes, what can be the penalty, provisions of related GST law, notification, circulars, GSTN advisory etc.

