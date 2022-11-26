Indore: Businessman’s brother-in-law hurt after revolver goes off

Representative Image | Image Source: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was injured after he pressed the trigger of a licenced revolver of his brother-in-law in the Lasudia area in the wee hours of Friday. Police said that the youth had taken a pistol to see it and he mistakenly pressed the trigger. The statements of the injured person and his brother-in-law are being taken by the police.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the incident took place at Bypass Road around 2 pm. Businessman Dev Thakkar, a resident of Dhenu Market, had gone to Shivpuri for some work. He along with his brother-in-law Prince Sehgal was returning home from there in a car. They stopped the car on Bypass Road for relieving themselves.

Prince was inside the car and was nurturing Dev’s revolver. While doing this, he pressed the trigger due to which a bullet hit one of his legs. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital but is out of danger. The police are taking his statements to know the exact circumstances under which the gun went off. The police are taking the statement of Dev as well. Police said that there were more people in the car.

