Indore: Bus operators want to run buses to cities not having train connectivity

Indore

A delegation of the Prime Route Bus Operators Association met MLA Akash Vijayavargiya to request his intervention in bus operations from Sarwate Bus Stand.

The association members asked Vijayavargiya as well as MP Shankar Lalwani to intervene with the administration on their behalf so that they are allowed to run buses from Sarwate.

“Earlier, over 300 buses were running from Sarwate Bus Stand but after the reconstruction of the bus stand, the administration wants to run fewer buses that cater to passengers travelling around 50 km from the city. We are already hit by Covid and now the decision by the administration will impact our business hard,” president of association Govind Sharma said.

He added that the administration wants them to operate from ISBT in Nayta Mundla but there is no facility there and it is outside the city and passengers would not be able to reach there.

“We have appealed to the administration to allow us to run the buses of the cities and districts where there is no train connectivity like Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Sanawad, and others. We requested the MLA to intervene and to support us for the same,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of local businessmen in Sarwate Bus Stand area also appealed to the administration to start bus operations from the bus stand at the earliest as their business has been hit.

“Administration must start the bus stand at the earliest so that our business,” the businessmen said.



The bus stand has been reconstructed but it has not been operational yet due to the decision over bus operations from there.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:29 AM IST