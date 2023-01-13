Indore: Bus jumps divider, kills biker

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven passenger bus mowed down a biker after it jumped the road divider in Rau area on Thursday. After hitting the bike, the bus rammed the wall of a petrol pump in which the bus driver was critically injured. Some passengers also received minor injuries. A large number of people assembled at the spot and exhibited their wrath and also tried to damage the vehicle.

Investigating officer SI Bamaniya from Rau police station said that the incident took place near the bridge in Rau on Thursday morning. A passenger bus on the Rajpur-Indore route was heading for the city when the incident occurred. The speeding bus knocked down and killed a biker identified as Pankaj Dubey, 35, a resident of Sai Vihar Colony in Rau.

After hitting the wall of the petrol pump, the front portion of the bus was badly damaged and the driver, Sardar, a resident of Barwani, who was badly injured has been hospitalised. Some passengers have also sustained injuries.

Hundreds of people gathered at the spot and demonstrated. This created a massive traffic snarl for some time. However, timely intervention of the locals and the cops controlled the situation. Pankaj worked with a college in the city. He was on his way to a temple as a daily ritual when the accident took place.

Steering was jammed?

Police said there was a sharp turn near the petrol pump and the driver failed to clear it due to the speed. The cops said the bus had some technical glitches and the steering was apparently jammed following which the drive was hampered. However, the investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The statements of passengers and the driver have been recorded by the police.

Ab bus karo! Time and again… both the cops and the legal system have censured rash driving, but this is something beyond recklessness on the road. If the bus had technical glitches and the steering was not smooth, how come the authorities allowed allot the vehicle for the route with passengers? And if the bus was not given a fit certificate, why did the driver step on gas? In most cities in India, buses have to ply on busy and congested roads and the drivers are given deadlines to complete a tour. The hardpressed, overworked (at times) drivers also risk their lives to meet such uphill tasks and end up getting bruised themselves. The police must also take into account the people running such syndicates who force such accidents, in a way.

