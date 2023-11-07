Indore: Bus Conductor Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in Lasudia police station area on Sunday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as he did not leave any note. The police recorded the statements of the family members.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Jagtap, a resident of Niranjanpur. He was a conductor in a city’s school bus. The family is unaware of the reason behind his extreme reason to end his life. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman died after consuming some poisonous substance in Khudel police station jurisdiction on Sunday. The woman consumed a poisonous substance on October 27 and was taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment on Sunday. It was believed that she allegedly committed suicide after some arguments with her husband over something. The police recorded the statements of the deceased during treatment and also of family members.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Lakshmi, a resident of Kampel. She had some domestic dispute with her husband, who hailed from Khandwa and was a labourer. She is survived by her husband and three children. The police started an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

