Indore: Bullion trader robbed of Rs 25k, was carrying money and jewelry worth 5 lakh

Indore: A bullion trader was reportedly robbed of Rs 25,000 by two bikers at Bypass Road on Wednesday night. He was on his way home from the shop when the incident took place.

Investigating officer SI Gauri Shankar Parashar of Rau police station said that the incident took place near Kasba Dhaba on Bypass Road at around 8 pm. Sai Sagar Colony resident Abhishek Soni is a bullion trader in Tillore Khurd area. He was returning home from his shop and his car engine started heating when he stopped near the Dhaba where two persons on a bike reached and asked the address of Sanawad town.

One of the miscreants was talking with Abhishek when his accomplice lifted the bag kept on passenger seat. When both the miscreants went, Abhishek noticed his bag of money missing from the seat. He informed the police and also looked for the miscreants but in vain.

Police said that he was carrying cash and jewelry worth over Rs 5 lakh in seperate bags but the accused took the bag of cash only. The CCTVs installed at the route are being examined to trace the accused.