Indore: BSNL offer LL and BB service via wireless

Indore: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will offer the Landline (LL) and Broadband (BB) services to customer living in non-accessible areas through wireless connectivity.

The service was launched in the city from Thursday.

Through this mode, BSNL's high speed broadband and landline facility will be provided even in those areas where the department was facing technical and logistic problems in offering the services.

BSNL Indore spokesperson Shyam Yadav informed that the Chief General Manager of the department, Suresh Babu Prajapati on Thursday launched the service of providing high speed broadband and landline facility in collaboration with B4S Company at Rau telephone exchange. The benefit of this facility will be available only at Rau, Palda and Meghdoot Park telephone exchanges.

On this occasion Prajapati said that with the commencement of this service, high speed broadband and landline facility will be provided in technically non-feasible areas falling within a radius of 5 km from these telephone exchanges.

Deputy General Manager AV Parate, BK Pateria, LR Mehta, Circle Engineer DS Anare and Prabhakar Kushwaha and Pankaj Kaushik, Assistant Manager of B4S Company were present.