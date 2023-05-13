 Indore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform

Indore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform

A cultural programme was organised, where various performances were presented including Ghodi Pithai, Garba, Rudrastakam, Kathiyawadi Raas, and Kathak at the event by different artists.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visitors at the Malwa Utsav are enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with art and cultural performances. The festival is a major hit and thousands of people are thronging the venue every day.

MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also the convenor of the Lok Sanskriti Manch, announced that on May 13 and 14, the BSF will showcase its weaponry and its band will perform on stage.

On the fourth day, a variety of items were available at Shilp Bazaar, including jute bags from Varanasi and West Bengal, and terracotta items from Faridabad and Bhopal.

Under the guidance of Ekta Mehta, participants were taught the traditional art of building houses using mud and cow dung in the regions of Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat.

A cultural programme was organised, where various performances were presented including Ghodi Pithai, Garba, Rudrastakam, Kathiyawadi Raas, and Kathak at the event by different artists. The performances were enjoyed by the audience.

Pawan Sharma and Banti Goyal of the Lok Sanskriti Manch said that 15 artists from Telangana performed Bonalu dance, wearing a Gatham (a statue of Goddess) on their heads and men wearing Patrada (traditional cloth) around their heads. Children enjoyed rides on camels and swings.

EVENTS TODAY:

The handicraft fair will start at 4:00 pm and the art workshop training at 5:30 pm. Cultural performances include Ganagaur, Lavani, Gondhal, Karma Sela, Ramdhol, Garba and local presentations.

Read Also
Indore: IDA presents an ambitious Rs 6,000 cr annual budget
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore-Khandwa GC project: 36 major, 76 minor bridges to be made

Indore-Khandwa GC project: 36 major, 76 minor bridges to be made

Indore: Special camp to give licences under Mandi Act

Indore: Special camp to give licences under Mandi Act

Indore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform

Indore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform

Indore: IDA presents an ambitious Rs 6,000 cr annual budget

Indore: IDA presents an ambitious Rs 6,000 cr annual budget

Indore: Pension Adalat at CSWT on May 17

Indore: Pension Adalat at CSWT on May 17