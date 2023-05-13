Indore: BSF weaponry display today, band also to perform

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visitors at the Malwa Utsav are enjoying a lively atmosphere filled with art and cultural performances. The festival is a major hit and thousands of people are thronging the venue every day.

MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also the convenor of the Lok Sanskriti Manch, announced that on May 13 and 14, the BSF will showcase its weaponry and its band will perform on stage.

On the fourth day, a variety of items were available at Shilp Bazaar, including jute bags from Varanasi and West Bengal, and terracotta items from Faridabad and Bhopal.

Under the guidance of Ekta Mehta, participants were taught the traditional art of building houses using mud and cow dung in the regions of Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat.

A cultural programme was organised, where various performances were presented including Ghodi Pithai, Garba, Rudrastakam, Kathiyawadi Raas, and Kathak at the event by different artists. The performances were enjoyed by the audience.

Pawan Sharma and Banti Goyal of the Lok Sanskriti Manch said that 15 artists from Telangana performed Bonalu dance, wearing a Gatham (a statue of Goddess) on their heads and men wearing Patrada (traditional cloth) around their heads. Children enjoyed rides on camels and swings.

EVENTS TODAY:

The handicraft fair will start at 4:00 pm and the art workshop training at 5:30 pm. Cultural performances include Ganagaur, Lavani, Gondhal, Karma Sela, Ramdhol, Garba and local presentations.