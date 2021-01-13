Indore: BSF, Sindhi & Punjabi community celebrate Lohri, Lal Loi

Indore: Sindhi community celebrated Lal Loi on Wednesday after sunset. The festival is an annual celebration to welcome the sun in the northern hemisphere. It was an eco-friendly Lal Loi (Lohri) as cow dung cakes were used instead of wooden planks for the bonfire to celebrate the festival. “Focus of Lal Loi should be on getting rid of old belongings and cleansing the mind in readiness for Tirmoor festival, which is celebrated a day after Lal Loi,” India Sindhu Sabha general secretary (Indore) Naresh Fudwani said. Tirmoor is the Sindhi name for Makar Sankranti, which is about worshipping Lord Sun, flying kites.

Similarly, the women of Punjabi community celebrated Lohri in Khatiwala tank area. They played music and danced on it. They greeted each other and wished each other for a happy future ahead.

BSF Lohri

In a bid to celebrate Lohri at BSF campus, a bike stunt competition was held. IG (BSF) Ashok Kumar Yadav said that the Dirt Track and Riding Stunt show was organized. The bikers performed stunts in the programme and showed their riding skills. People enjoyed the show. Later in the show they celebrated Lohri.