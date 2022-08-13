Indore: BSF men take part in walkathon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Border Security Force (BSF) Personnel of Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) organised a walkathon in the Indore Airport area on Friday. More than 150 BSF personnel participated in it.

IG (CSWT, BSF) Kuldeep Kumar Gulia flagged off the walkathon in the morning from the CSWT Campus near Airport on Bijasan road.

More than 150 BSF personnel piloted by two BSF motorcycles and escorted by light motor vehicles participated in the walkathon. Patriotic songs and slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Jaihind' were raised. Everybody holding and waving Tricolour in their hands put up a magnificent show displaying nationalistic fervour in the area.

They also distributed small national flags to the school-going children and also to passers-by and local residents during the walkathon.

An overwhelming response from the local populates was found, which was a morale booster for the troops. One-hour walkathon ended at gate No - 02 of the CSWT Campus.

DIG (CSWT, BSF) Bhaskar Singh Rawat addressed the participants and told them to celebrate this year's Independence Day with full zeal and fervour and take an oath to serve the nation with more zeal and dedication.