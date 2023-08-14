Indore: Brothers Stabbed After Dispute Over Overtaking | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers were stabbed with knives after a dispute with around half a dozen men near Kanadiya underpass when their car was overtaken by a rashly driven SUV, on Saturday night. The accused, who were in two vehicles, are yet to be identified.

According to police, Rajkumar Sondhiya, a resident of Mhow, along with his brother Deepak and their family members had gone to Bhopal for some work. While returning to Mhow, Rajkumar’s car was overtaken by a rashly driven SUV, due to which he lost control and nearly had an accident.

Rajkumar shouted at the SUV driver and told him to drive properly. The SUV driver answered back and soon things escalated.

The accused got down from their vehicles and attacked Rajkumar, his brother Deepak and their father with a knife. Rajkumar and Deepak received knife injuries, and the accused managed to flee.

One of Rajkumar’s friends reached the spot and took them to the hospital and later the police were informed.

Accused Are Miscreants : Police

Kanadiya police station in-charge K P Yadav said the accused are miscreants otherwise they wouldn’t be carrying knives with them. Yadav said Rajkumar and Deepak were stabbed thrice and condition Rajkumar is critical.

The statements of the family members and the injured are being taken. A case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police Check CCTVs At 50 Locations

Police said they have checked CCTVs installed at more than 50 locations to identify the accused, but so far they have not met with any success. Police said a woman was also accompanying the accused.

The incident took place when police were supposed to be on the road taking part in combing operations to execute warrants and nab history sheeters on the eve of I-Day celebrations.

