Indore: Britishers destroyed essence of Indian pride

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "The freedom struggle fought was not limited to obtaining independence from British rule, but to reclaim the lost Indian pride. Therefore, it was not just a political struggle, but a cultural one too, " said Milind Dandekar while addressing a programme on Saturday. The event was organised under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ by the Environment Conservation Wing of RSS.



Dandekar said that Britishers indulged in destroying the culture of the country. Citing an example, he said when the British declared Calcutta as their capital, they first announced that they would supply water by installing taps in every house.

Rabindra Nath Tagore, who was young at that time, protested. He had said that if water is supplied through taps, then society would forget about the conservation of ponds and their maintenance. Well would dry out and buildings will come up where ponds once stood. All this would ultimately lead to a water crisis in the country. The British ignored the warning, but Tagore's concern showed the depth of Indian thought. Sagar Choksey, coordinator of the environment wing delivered the welcome address.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:11 AM IST